Today, the President gathered the security forces for a meeting to discuss the issues of socio-political situation. As we can see, the methods of the radical opposition are becoming more and more sophisticated; any means are being used to escalate the situation and threaten the life and health of people. This is exemplified by the terrorist attacks prevented last week in Minsk and in the military unit in Pechi, which can be traced to ByPol.



That is why all efforts in the country are now hurled into maintaining peace and stability in the streets of our cities. They promised to announce new facts and the names of fugitive initiators who have a hand in destabilizing the situation inside the country.



The activists, who had fled the country, became more active in spring: they say, "It's time, let's go out to the streets. That is, you go out, and we, sitting in Warsaw, will tell you "where and when to go." Last Thursday, according to the runaway radicals, was supposed to be the beginning of a new wave of protests in Belarus.



When the organizers realized that the crowd would not gather, they threw a bomb of information into the network. Supposedly, the Belarusian authorities are organizing a terrorist attack. This message appeared in the Polish destructive telegram channel ByPol. Law enforcement agencies took the information into account. The operational investigation showed that the attacks are really being prepared. The bomber was identified and his trail led to ByPol.



