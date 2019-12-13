3.39 RUB
Current issues of socio-political situation discussed at presidential meeting
Today, the President gathered the security forces for a meeting to discuss the issues of socio-political situation. As we can see, the methods of the radical opposition are becoming more and more sophisticated; any means are being used to escalate the situation and threaten the life and health of people. This is exemplified by the terrorist attacks prevented last week in Minsk and in the military unit in Pechi, which can be traced to ByPol.
That is why all efforts in the country are now hurled into maintaining peace and stability in the streets of our cities. They promised to announce new facts and the names of fugitive initiators who have a hand in destabilizing the situation inside the country.
The activists, who had fled the country, became more active in spring: they say, "It's time, let's go out to the streets. That is, you go out, and we, sitting in Warsaw, will tell you "where and when to go." Last Thursday, according to the runaway radicals, was supposed to be the beginning of a new wave of protests in Belarus.
When the organizers realized that the crowd would not gather, they threw a bomb of information into the network. Supposedly, the Belarusian authorities are organizing a terrorist attack. This message appeared in the Polish destructive telegram channel ByPol. Law enforcement agencies took the information into account. The operational investigation showed that the attacks are really being prepared. The bomber was identified and his trail led to ByPol.
President: Various forces, especially from the outside, are eager to destabilize the situation in Belarus
The control over the situation in the external circuit and the situation inside the country will be enhanced. Moreover, the Western handlers do not cease their attempts to radicalize the situation in the streets. The President demands to ensure peace and safety of people. Law enforcers will be attentive to the situation in the capital. The established system of national security can ensure law and order in our country. Operatives track all the protest activists, including the runaway coordinators. The Security Council promised to bring out new information soon and name all the instigators.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council:
"These events were directed by the figures abroad, the so-called leaders who "worry" about what is happening in the country, the traitors (I will not call it any other way), members of ByPol."
Despite all attempts, the scenario of a "color revolution" in Belarus has failed. Nonetheless, foreign radicals make it clear that they want new turmoil for us. Therefore, they constantly change their tactics. The national security system is ready for any development of events. There is enough power and resources in the country to fight lawless actions and to secure order.
