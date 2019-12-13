3.42 RUB
Popular visa-free regime - more than 13.5 thousand residents of European Union visit Belarus in early 2023
Since January 1, more than 13.5 thousand residents of the European Union have entered our country without a visa, BelTA informs referring to the information of the State Border Committee.
According to the agency, since January 1, 9,966 citizens of Lithuania, 1,822 citizens and 462 non-citizens of Latvia, as well as 1,329 citizens of Poland have arrived in Belarus. In total, since the start of the visa-free regime for residents of the neighboring EU countries, 398,565 foreigners attended Belarus: 258,229 citizens of Lithuania, 27,341 non-citizens and 89,956 citizens of Latvia, as well as 23,039 citizens of Poland.
The detailed information on visa-free visits to Belarus is available in a special section of the information portal of the State Border Committee and in the mobile application "Border of Belarus".
