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The most unexpected and interesting statements the Belarusian leader made in an interview with Al Arabiya TV concerned nuclear disarmament and the possibility of ending the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. International news anchor and Al Arabiya TV correspondent Melinda Karen Nucifora spoke about this in response to journalists' questions after her interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA writes.

She emphasized that the channel's audience values the opinions of each world leader, and Al Arabiya, unlike many other media outlets, strives to provide a wide range of perspectives.

"If a channel only broadcasts the opinions of individual leaders, the audience gets a very one-sided picture of the world. Our channel is different. We want to present a variety of perspectives from around the world so that our viewers can make their own decisions and form their own opinions based on what they hear. That's why we especially value the opportunity to speak with the Belarusian President," said Melinda Karen Nucifora.

According to her, various topics were touched upon during the conversation with the head of state. But the most important and interesting, in her opinion, were the answers to questions about the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, and the Belarusian President's opinion on when and how they might be resolved. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the possibility of resolving them certainly exists, but not through military means, but exclusively through dialogue. "The importance of dialogue was emphasized repeatedly, which resonates with the channel's position, which also believes that dialogue should be paramount," the Al Arabiya correspondent said.

Speaking about the most unexpected information heard during the interview with the Belarusian leader, she noted that it concerned nuclear disarmament. "This is an unexpected opinion, which is very interesting to hear. The President was very straightforward. I think this will also be interesting and important for a global audience," Melinda Karen Nucifora emphasized.

She said that she considers the interview with the Belarusian President very significant from a professional standpoint. The conversation was lengthy and in-depth, so it is planned to broadcast it in full, uncut, in several languages, on a channel with a reach of approximately 400 million people. "This interview will have enormous impact and significance," the journalist is convinced.

As BelTA reported, the head of state's interview with Al Arabiya television lasted approximately an hour and a half. Alexander Lukashenko answered approximately two dozen questions. These included questions on the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the search for solutions to existing tensions, and the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

The President shared his views on global changes taking place in the world, discussed contacts with the United States and EU countries, and commented on the militarization of several European countries.

The interview also touched on developing cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other states in the Middle East.

Al Arabiya is an international Arabic-language news channel. Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The channel broadcasts 24/7 in Arabic (with a separate Farsi version for Iranian audiences) and is available in more than 150 countries via satellite, cable, and digital broadcasting.