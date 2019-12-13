PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Alexander Avdevich to cross the globe twice on hand bike

A wheelchaired Belarusian is going to circumnavigate the globe twice on a hand bike. Alexander Avdevich is 34. He has already visited 12 countries in Europe: in 2016 he traveled from Minsk to Portugal in 78 days. He is still getting ready for the upcoming trip, which starts exactly in a month.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All