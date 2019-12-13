Alexander Beglov, Governor of St. Petersburg, Russia:

We recently had the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus here. We toured many enterprises with him. The port, logistics terminals. And many other things. We have outlined very serious plans and set up a working group to implement the plans we've identified."



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



"The task at this stage is to take advantage of all the opportunities that have been given to us. We have talked a lot about import substitution, about building up joint supplies to St. Petersburg. It has been repeatedly stressed by the Governor and officials. We are interested in building up supplies of Belarusian engineering products and Belarusian foodstuffs. We, in turn, need products from St. Petersburg enterprises. We are finalizing the issue of supplies of Belarusian products through the sea port of Bronka, which is located in St. Petersburg.



