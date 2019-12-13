Alexander Dugin: The most dangerous thing is internal wreckers

An exclusive interview of the Russian philosopher with Belteleradiocompany gives a broad view of the world events, Russia-Belarus relations and our common future.



Alexander Dugin: The significance of Belarus for Russia, of Minsk for Moscow, will only grow from 2020. And, I think it will grow even more after the start of the special military operation.



Ivan Eismont: It turns out that everything they've been talking about for decades has turned out to be true.



Alexander Dugin: We saw, we didn't notice. And our elites are Westernized, the same kind of Westerners from outside have come to you, and they have been with us since the 90s.



Ivan Eismont: "The sixth column." This is a remarkable term you have developed.



Alexander Dugin: The "fifth column" are those who oppose Russian statehood, and the "sixth column," are those, who have the same views as the fifth column, but expresses performative support to the government.



Ivan Eismont: This is very dangerous.



Alexander Dugin: This is the most dangerous thing. This is the enemy within. And this "sixth column" is responsible for constant criticism of Lukashenko and Belarus since the 90s and even during the Putin period. Thank God, its position has weakened considerably now, although it has not disappeared. But it turned out that Lukashenko's position is that of a man who may be more responsible for our Eurasian civilization than many political spectators of our President. I think that today Alexander Lukashenko is Vladimir Putin's main friend and support. In this critical situation, it is exposed who is a friend and who is an enemy. Here is Chubais, a representative of the West, who fled the country, shamefully leaving behind billions in thefts. And Lukashenko, who was frankly treated badly by the Russian elites, turned out to be the most loyal and close friend in this critical near-critical situation where Russia is.



