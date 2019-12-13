Alexander Lukashenko holds lesson for pupils and students on September 1 - What was the talk about?

Greetings, school! Celebratory assemblies and smiles, flowers and the first bell before the beginning of a new and very important stage of life for young Belarusians. Today, 115 thousand first graders went to school for the first time. In total, nearly 1 million 85 thousand schoolchildren across the country sat for desks. And then, of course, there are students.

Knowledge Day was also held at the Palace of Independence. It may seem an unattainable dream even for a schoolchild or student, who is literally burning with knowledge! But for some people today it has become real. On September 1, our President, in the role of a teacher, held a history lesson titled "Historical Memory is the Road to the Future!" The listeners, of course, were the best of the best: high school and university students. Of course, it was a privilege to be there and see everything with your own eyes, but Alexander Lukashenko was in touch with absolutely all schools and universities of the country. Everyone could hear the President's speech live.