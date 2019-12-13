Alexander Lukashenko: Every scientist working in Belarus should be a patriot

Today Alexander Lukashenko met with Belarusian scientists and urged them to work in close connection with the real sector of the economy.

The best scientists were awarded doctor of science diplomas and professor certificates. It is an annual tradition to recognize the successes of Belarusian science at the beginning of the year. After all, the labor of scientists shapes the future. And the Year of Quality is ahead. That is why it is so important not to stop in the scientific search, to develop the national scientific school. The President is convinced: not only our welfare and quality of life, but also the foundation of statehood directly depends on the achievements of scientists.

"Every scientist working in Belarus should be a patriot. You know my position: without love for the Fatherland, one should not take up a job. Yes, science is called to serve people, all mankind, it is international. And you, Belarusian scientists, are called upon to serve your people first of all," the head of state emphasized.