President of Belarus congratulates his counterpartson 75th anniversary of Great Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the leaders of the countries of the post-Soviet space, as well as the states that were members of the anti-Hitler coalition, well-known political figures, and leaders of integration structures.



In his congratulations to President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Head of State noted the invaluable contribution to the common Victory over fascism of Belarusians and Russians!



“The courage and heroism of the Belarusian and Chinese peoples in the struggle have been widely recognized. Both countries are among the founding states of the UN,” congratulations to PRC President Xi Jinping says.



Alexander Lukashenko also sent a congratulation to the President of the United States Donald Trump. It says:



“Our country highly appreciates the solidarity of the anti-Hitler coalition members, including the support of the United States in the framework of Lend-Lease and the restoration of the economy destroyed by the war. I am convinced that the international community must join forces in order to maintain peace and stability.”



Messages addressed to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and French President Emmanuel Macron stress the importance of opening a Second Front. The Allied landings in Normandy brought the victory closer and became an example of the courage and determination of peoples united by the struggle for freedom and independence.



Alexander Lukashenko also sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Georgia. Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people also receive numerous congratulations on the anniversary of the Victory from the leaders of other countries, well-known political figures.



