Alexander Lukashenko calls visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia a good sign

A cordial meeting and a frank discussion took place today in the Palace of Independence. The Belarusian leader called the visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia a good sign. This is the first visit of His Holiness to our country in four years. On Sunday, the Patriarch took part in the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the establishment of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands and led a Divine Liturgy in Polotsk. And today, following a good tradition, he warmly communicated with the head of state.