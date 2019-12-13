3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko calls visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia a good sign
A cordial meeting and a frank discussion took place today in the Palace of Independence. The Belarusian leader called the visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia a good sign. This is the first visit of His Holiness to our country in four years. On Sunday, the Patriarch took part in the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the establishment of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands and led a Divine Liturgy in Polotsk. And today, following a good tradition, he warmly communicated with the head of state.
They discussed, where the world is going and what place Belarus occupies in modern Europe. The state and the church have partnership relations and everything is being done to maintain unity inside the people and the church. The unshakable basis is the agreement between the believers, which is what the world lacks.
