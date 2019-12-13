Alexander Lukashenko on cancer care in Belarus: The system is created

The President of Belarus continues a series of working events dedicated to the medical topics. The focus is not only on the treatment of Covid patients. The Head of State visited the National Scientific and Practical Center for Oncology and Medical Radiology in Borovlyany today. Alexander Lukashenko inquired about how effectively the cancer care system has developed in the country for two decades. As the President was told, Belarus managed not only to preserve the base, but also to expand the possibilities of oncological care for patients. The created system is unique in many respects, and there is great interest in the experience of its work abroad. The export of medical services was considered. This area is quite in demand with foreigners. In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that services similar in quality are much more expensive in the West.

The topic of vaccines, including from Covid, the politicization of this issue, the desire to make big money on the problem were also touched upon. The President visited the Minsk Regional Hospital. The Head of State got familiar with the procedure for providing medical care to patients and visited the "red zone". In previous waves, Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly visited the departments where patients with Covid are treated.

Alexander Lukashenko also talked to the representatives of the labor collective of the Minsk Regional Hospital. The President thanked the medical staff for facing another rise in the incidence of coronavirus. In the conversation, they also touched upon issues that are urgent for doctors: both housing construction and the modernization of the hospital. The design of the new building should be functional.