Alexander Lukashenko addresses Belarusians on anniversary of Khatyn tragedy

Today, the whole of Belarus recalls the terrible events of Khatyn. 79 years ago 149 people were burned alive there, 75 of them children. On the occasion of the anniversary of the tragedy the President has sent an addressed to the Belarusians.



“Today, March 22, is a mournful date of a terrible tragedy that has become a symbol of the atrocious crimes of Nazism. Almost 80 years separate us from the spring day, the last day in the lives of 149 residents of the Belarusian village of Khatyn. Peaceful and non-threatening people who simply wanted to work on their land, raise their children and continue the history of their country were burnt alive by the special forces killing squads who came to destroy the Slavic civilization. These are the facts that we have not often talked about to save the souls of post-war generations of brotherly Belarusian, Ukrainian, Russian peoples make the memory of the brutal massacre of defenseless old people, women, children and infants even more painful. The whole savagery is that along with the German fascists, the role of the executioner was taken by the 118th battalion, consisting of Ukrainian collaborators, who sworn allegiance to the aggressor. The same ones whose bloody activities inspire today's neo-Nazis, who exterminate their fellow citizens in southeastern Ukraine for their ethnicity. But we do know that the mournful ringing of the Khatyn bell resonates with pain in the hearts of not only the Belarusians, but also millions of people around the world who look at the truth of that war with open eyes. They understand that Nazism has no nationality and believe that evil will be punished,” said the President.



