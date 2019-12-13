Alexander Lukashenko delivers Address to Belarusian people and Parliament

Geopolitics, economy against the background of the pandemic, struggle for life and social sphere: wages, pensions, education and future of sovereign country



Today the Head of State delivered an Address to the people and the Parliament. The name of the event is the same, but the format and venue are different. Actually, the word "other" is applicable to the current situation. We live and work in new unpredictable conditions, one of the reasons for which is the pandemic.



Until now, no one can say exactly when the era of the post-coronavirus will come - the borders will be opened, international contacts will resume, and production will start working at full capacity. And, therefore, it is necessary to plan the work of all spheres taking into account different scenarios.



The well-known thesis of the President - to save the country - is already applicable to absolutely everything, economy, independence, our future, the quiet life of our children and parents.



Why has the Presidential Address been delayed?



The annual tradition - the Presidential Address - was expected this year in spring. But total uncertainty in the world against the backdrop of a pandemic made it difficult to develop any plans, when everything changed almost every minute. And now, at the end of summer, when the world economy is slowly starting to come to life, there is an understanding of how our country will operate and develop further.



In another place and in a new format



This year, the format of the event has undergone some changes. First of all, instead of the usual Oval Hall, where there is room only for parliamentarians, the Grand Hall of the Palace of the Republic was chosen, more than 2600 people were invited. There are a lot of important things, people have to be able to control the situation. That's why they invited not only deputies, but also senior officials, ministers, governors, diplomats, the expert community and young people from across the country.



Geopolitics and its impact on Belarus



We cannot exclude ourselves from what is happening in the world, on the contrary, we are directly influenced by all processes. Trade wars between countries, armed conflicts, pressure from big players. Taking into account many external negative factors, it is important for such a compact state as Belarus to maintain its positions, to ensure peace of mind of its citizens and development.



Fighting COVID: Belarusian way



It is impossible to avoid the talk aboutpandemic and its consequences. Of course, the President dwelled onit too. There's really something to say.



Let's go back to the beginning of the year, when we learned about the first imported cases, the re-profiling of hospitals, the focus of the fight against COVID-19, the creation of our own test systems, restoration and rehabilitation of our people, especially the lonely elderly.



Our doctors fought selflessly for every life. There'll never be much gratitude for them. We remember this maximum support: from simple thank you, sponsorship masks and costumes to hot lunches, support in social networks and impressive extra payments from the state for work on the front line.



