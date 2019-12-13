Alexander Lukashenko instructs to step up efforts to protect flora and fauna

An island of nature in the center of Europe should be preserved. The President instructed to step up efforts to protect the flora and fauna. Today, the head of the relevant state inspectorate delivered a report to the Head of State.

Protection of Belarusian flora and fauna was discussed at the Palace of Independence.

The State Inspectorate must also take control of the outrageous facts of animal abuse. Such cases are increasingly appearing in social networks for the sake of hype. Alexander Lukashenko demands to promptly respond to such things. We need to pay attention to the reproduction of forest after logging. It is important to preserve nature for future generations.

The meeting also discussed new methods and forms of work of the inspectorate, professional training of employees, labor discipline and eradication of corruption. In 2018, when Yuri Tertel was appointed head of the inspection, the President set clear objectives to ensure legality in the work of the department. The military training of the new head was a prerequisite given the difficult times.

260 kilometers of nets were seized by state inspectors in the first half of the year