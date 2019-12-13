Alexander Lukashenko visits National Academy of Sciences

The development of science determines the future. The President is currently holding a meeting with the country's intellectual elite. More than 400 people are among the participants. Both eminent academics and young researchers, representatives of universities and enterprises gathered at the Academy of Sciences. Science should serve the economy. This is an indisputable requirement today.



The President visited the exhibition of the Academy of Sciences in the first place. Scientific novelties were presented to Alexander Lukashenko. Many of them have already become demanded abroad. The President also set a number of tasks for scientific community.



Belarus is among the countries with a high level of scientific potential today. The country holds the 28th position out of 153 in terms of global contribution to this sector. Belarus, despite the difficulties, made a bet on the scientific and technical potential of the country. The state will continue to systematically support the Belarusian science in the future, the President said today. Alexander Lukashenko regularly meets with the scientific elite. The head of state is convinced that such an expert community can help to find answers to the most crucial problems for Belarus.



