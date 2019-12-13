PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko visits Valerianovo eco-market

All the tastiest and healthiest things from farmers сan be bought in one place. Many people dreamt of such an agricultural hub. We needed an example of a domestic market of organic products.

A week ago Alexander Lukashenko visited the market. Only the ground level of the multi-storey complex has 140 trading places. Everything on the shelves has the word "eco". One can buy dairy and meat products, fish, vegetables and fruits.

