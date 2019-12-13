Alexander Lukashenko visits Polesie State Radioecological Reserve

35 years have passed since the terrible accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of which still have to be dealt with. Alas, those April days remained forever in the memory of millions of Belarusians, Russians, and Ukrainians. Many European countries were also affected.



For decades, our country tried to carefully restore those lands, while dispelling the prejudice that there would never be life there again. Today we can see that the towns are coming back to life, people are slowly returning, social facilities open. The President's trip to the Chernobyl region is a traditional event in late April. On the eve of the anniversary of the terrible accident, Alexander Lukashenko visited the Polesie State Radioecological Reserve.



Much has already been done, the emphasis now has to be laid on creation of jobs and economic development of the region. A local apiary and a horse farm were launched on the instructions of Alexander Lukashenko. The decision was timely. In general, there is a need in the comprehensive program for these regions, announced the President.