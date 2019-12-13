Alexander Lukashenko greets Archbishop Gury of Novogrudok and Slonim on his birthday

"Your fruitful and multifaceted religious service is a vivid example of devotion to the chosen path and tireless work aimed at reviving and strengthening the Orthodoxy. Your prayers help people gain the strength of spirit and strive for new achievements," the President said.

The head of state also noted: "Over many years of creative work and important initiatives, you have won a well-deserved reputation, become a good pastor and mentor not only for the laity, but also for many clergymen. As a hegumen of the Zhirovichi Monastery, one of the pearls of the Belarusian land, you have made an invaluable contribution to the formation of this center of Orthodox education, to the development of state-church relations in the areas of youth education, charity and social work".