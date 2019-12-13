Today marks Day of Unity of Peoples of Belarus and Russia

In 1996, the Presidents signed a treaty on the formation of the Commonwealth of the two countries. The Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Belarusians and Russians.



"In a short period of time by the standards of history, we have managed to create a reliable legal foundation for the Union State based on the principles of sovereignty and independence of Belarus and Russia, while preserving the common path of their development and inseparability of human destinies. Integration aspirations of Belarusians and Russians are based not only on common economic interests and mutually beneficial trade. Their core has always been, is and will be the indestructible friendship and solidarity of peoples forged on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, the 75th anniversary of Victory, which we will solemnly celebrate this year".



The Belarusian leader has also congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin. The launch of integration processes in the framework of the Union State helpedto fill the Belarusian-Russian cooperation with deeper content, created real advantages for the effective economic and social development of our countries. The development of mutually acceptable solutions in the spirit of true alliance is a serious contribution for the future of the peoples of Belarus and Russia,says the congratulatory message.



The Head of State noted that today Belarus and Russia are on the threshold of a new unifying stage and expressed conviction that the two countries will continue to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral and integration cooperation.



