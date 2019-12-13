Alexander Lukashenko greeted Belarusians on National Unity Day

The President has congratulated the Belarusians on the National Unity Day. Alexander Lukashenko wished the people's unity to become a source of the greatest spiritual strength for the future generations of the Belarusians.



"Today is a significant day: we celebrate a new national holiday for the first time. It turns us back to the fateful events in the history of our native land. On September 17, 1939, the reunification of Eastern and Western Belarus was initiated, which was followed by the formation of the united Belarusian nation. Having gone through the pain of the losses of the Great Patriotic War, the devastation of the 1990s, hybrid aggression unleashed today against the state - we have preserved what lives in our hearts, what can never be given up and what can never be surrendered. This is our country Belarus, thanks to which we remain a single nation. May the people's unity, hardened by the hardest trials, strengthened by the achievements of the victors, become a source of the greatest spiritual strength and devotion to the Fatherland for future generations of Belarusians," the letter of the greetings reads.

