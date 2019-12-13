3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates head of Belarusian Catholics on Easter
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Archbishop Jozef Staniewski, Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, on Easter, BelTA reports.
"During these festive days, every believer is excited in anticipation of the great miracle of Christ's Resurrection, which awakens love, faith and mercy," the congratulatory message reads.
The Catholic confession plays a significant role in creating a unique Belarusian culture, forming an atmosphere of benevolence, mutual respect, sensitive attitude to each other in the society, the head of state emphasized.
"I sincerely wish God's grace to support you, give you spiritual power, health and strength in selfless service to people. May your high archbishop's vocation continue to resonate with kindness in the thoughts and heart of every person," Alexander Lukashenko wished.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All