Alexander Lukashenko congratulates head of Belarusian Catholics on Easter

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Archbishop Jozef Staniewski, Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, on Easter, BelTA reports.

"During these festive days, every believer is excited in anticipation of the great miracle of Christ's Resurrection, which awakens love, faith and mercy," the congratulatory message reads.

The Catholic confession plays a significant role in creating a unique Belarusian culture, forming an atmosphere of benevolence, mutual respect, sensitive attitude to each other in the society, the head of state emphasized.