Alexander Lukashenko sends greetings to editorial board of the Belaruskaya Dumka magazine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the editorial staff of the Belaruskaya Dumka magazine on the 100th anniversary of its publication.



The head of state noted that the history of the magazine is inseparably linked to the destiny of the country. The Belarusian, scientific and socio-political thought has always dominated on its pages.



"Belaruskaya Dumka is now an authoritative public platform for debates on the most topical issues of political, socio-economic and scientific life of the country. The works of the well-known national and foreign scientists, as well as talented young researchers are published on its pages," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President expressed the confidence that the magazine will remain firmly anchored on the national position and firmly defend it in the information space. The Belarusian leader wished the editorial staff and veterans strong health, inexhaustible creative inspiration, sincere and grateful readers.



