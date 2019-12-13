Alexander Lukashenko congratulates personnel and veterans of Special Operations Forces of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the personnel and veterans of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces on their professional holiday - the Day of Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces, BELTA reports.

"In the most difficult conditions, both during the Great Patriotic War and in modern local conflicts, paratroopers have always successfully performed complex, difficult tasks for other troops, showing the highest combat training, incredible fortitude, fearlessness and bravery," the congratulatory message reads.

Carefully keeping and honorably continuing the glorious traditions of older generations and constantly improving their combat skills, special operations forces today reliably protect the interests of the state, security and peace of citizens, the President stated, stressing that this should continue to be the case.

"I am convinced that you are the best of the best, the elite of the army and an example for the youth, and for each of you the service in the Armed Forces is not only a profession, but the cause and meaning of life," the Belarusian leader added.

In his message of congratulations, the head of state emphasized the merits of veterans who are selflessly devoted to the Motherland, the paratrooper brotherhood and teach this to the younger generation.