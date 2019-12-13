Alexander Lukashenko congratulates women on Mother's Day

Belarus celebrates the Mother's Day. This wonderful holiday is filled with the most sincere and tender feelings towards those whose greatest mission is to give new life, protect and keep it warm with one's love and care. The joy of motherhood is incomparable happiness and great responsibility for raising a worthy person, citizen and patriot. These were the words with which the President started his letter of congratulations. Alexander Lukashenko remarked: "The bright image of mothers gives inexhaustible strength when we face difficulties and multiplies the joy when we achieve success. A mother's selfless love is a guide and a guardian throughout one's life, teaches us to love the Motherland, to do good and to respect national traditions. A special word of gratitude to mothers with many children, women who bring up children with special developmental needs and those who give affection and homeliness to foster families. I bow before the great strength of your maternal feelings and the width of your soul.



In Gomel, the "Daughters-Mothers" contest was a holiday gift for all mothers. Five pairs - successful Gomel residents with their successful daughters took part in the competition. All of them represent different spheres of life - from business to medicine, culture and sports. The highlight of the event was a competition of psychological situations in which it was necessary to show themselves in certain life circumstances. By the way, the jury was almost entirely composed of men. "Daughters-Mothers" contest is held in Belarus for the first time. There are plans to make the event traditional.

