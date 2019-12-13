Alexander Lukashenko takes part in session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow

Today Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow. This is a jubilee summit - it's the tenth anniversary of the signing of the agreement on the establishment of the EAEU. Belarus and Russia are the founders of the Eurasian platform, which has become the major regional economic organization in the world. At first, the leaders had a narrow meeting. At the opening of the meeting, the Russian President emphasized: The EAEU has during this time established itself as one of the self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world. The aggregate GDP of the five countries has increased to 2.5 trillion dollars. The EAEU helps to ensure stable economic development of the Eurasian region as a whole. Then the conversation continued in a wide range of topics. The Belarusian leader also cited a few figures. At the end of last year, the growth rate of mutual trade amounted to almost 105%. In absolute figures, this is about $90 billion. And this is despite the continuing difficult situation in the world markets. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the countries have learned to hear each other better. And this is, perhaps, the main result.