Alexander Lukashenko takes office as President of Belarus

Inauguration ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence. The head of state in a motorcade drove through the entire city: along Independence and Pobeditele Avenues.



About 700 people were invited to the celebration. Senior officials, deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic, heads of state bodies and organizations, local authorities, republican media, scientists, culture and sports are among them. In accordance with the Constitution of the country, the President firstly takes the oath of loyalty to his people and fatherland, putting his right hand on the Constitution. Alexander Lukashenko took the oath in the Belarusian language.



The Belarusian leader signed an oath-taking act. Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina gave Alexander Lukashenko the Certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus. During the ceremony, the head of state announced that he was taking office with pride for his people.



The President stressed that everything would be done to preserve peace in Belarus. Our country will always stay peaceful and friendly. The domestic policy will remain socially oriented.



