EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Alexander Lukashenko about flight of Belarusian woman into space: This is the success of an intellectually developed nation

The flight of the first Belarusian cosmonaut to the ISS can be considered a success of an intellectually developed nation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly, BelTA reports.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, one can figuratively say about many achievements of the country: "It's a cosmos!". But this year such a comparison sounded in a new way. After all, Belarus is now a space power.

"The outer space is ours! And this is not an aphorism. The flight of Marina Vasilevskaya is not just an image, an ostentatious flight for Belarus. It is a symbolic chord, a peak, to which we have been going since the Soviet times," said the Belarusian leader.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All