Alexander Lukashenko about flight of Belarusian woman into space: This is the success of an intellectually developed nation

The flight of the first Belarusian cosmonaut to the ISS can be considered a success of an intellectually developed nation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly, BelTA reports.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, one can figuratively say about many achievements of the country: "It's a cosmos!". But this year such a comparison sounded in a new way. After all, Belarus is now a space power.