3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Lukashenko about flight of Belarusian woman into space: This is the success of an intellectually developed nation
The flight of the first Belarusian cosmonaut to the ISS can be considered a success of an intellectually developed nation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly, BelTA reports.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, one can figuratively say about many achievements of the country: "It's a cosmos!". But this year such a comparison sounded in a new way. After all, Belarus is now a space power.
"The outer space is ours! And this is not an aphorism. The flight of Marina Vasilevskaya is not just an image, an ostentatious flight for Belarus. It is a symbolic chord, a peak, to which we have been going since the Soviet times," said the Belarusian leader.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All