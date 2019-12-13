Alexander Lukashenko urges government to address issues important for society

The present time is not easy. The whole world is experiencing economic consequences of the pandemic, falling demand and business activity, unemployment.



And the President is trenchant - the super task of the authorities is not to allow these difficulties to be transferred to people! Of course, it is not easy, given the fact that all forces are thrown both to fight the virus and to support the real sector.







President: People shouldn't feel the whole burden of complications!

"At all costs, we must not allow these difficulties to be transferred to our people and even to be felt by people. No difficulties should concern them." Belarusians should know that, for example, the fight against coronavirus has already cost the budget almost half a billion rubles. We have additional costs for medicine and funds to support the real economy. But people are always more important than money.

The mobilization of all levels of government and the medical system has made it possible to withstand the viral pressure. The number of infected people decreases.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his support for physicians who advise to spend vacations only in Belarus this year. "I already warned you: We don't forbid anyone to go anywhere, but when you return to the country you will be quarantined at your own expense," he said, the country has created ideal conditions for recreation. "We should explore the Naroch, the Braslav Lakes, Berezinsky Reserve, Belovezhskaya Pushcha, visit the Dnieper, the Pripyat, the Neman, the Sozh, Polesye. Wonderful places. And I am sure that next year, when everything will be very good in the world, half of you will not go outside the country and will spend holidays here. And it will cost less," the President said. "We have all the conditions for a full and safe recreation. So I advise you: Take care of yourself, your family and friends."





The President urges civil servants to solve people's problems

The President advises the government to change its work style - not to hide in the silence of offices, but on the contrary to go to the people. The tactics of the authorities' actions should be corrected - sometimes it is necessary to explain the essence of the decisions once again.

"Socially oriented policy, the individual, his interests and needs have been and will remain at the center of any decision. We need to explain to people more about what is happening in the country and in the world, and why we are making these or those decisions," the President said. Everyone has to go to people. You need to talk to people, you need to explain to people, you need to tell them about your politics. Our job is to go to people and talk to them," said the Belarusian leader.

Employment, wages, prices - it is necessary to solve the most important issues for people.

Salaries, employment, prices are the main things that people care about. Alexander Lukashenko thinks how to raise the income.

"There are categories of people like educators, babysitters, who are responsible for children - some of them do not receive even 1 thousand rubles. I instructed the government to find sources, even non-traditional, to support these people. They need help."





А. Lukashenko on employment in Belarus

As for employment issues, the head of state emphasized the absence of serious problems. “We managed to avoid a catastrophe which we may witness even in the neighboring countries. Even the world's strongest states did not have enough strength to keep peace in their societies,” Alexander Lukashenko said. "However, employment in the economy should be ensured thanks to sustainable and efficient operation of enterprises, not artificially.”

At the same time, the President warned against mass layoffs. “We cannot throw people onto the street. They need to work. They need to be provided with jobs. If an enterprise lacks traditional types of work, there is a sea of work in Minsk and other cities, in the country, where people can earn money,” the head of state has set a task.





Economic impacts of the pandemic

The well-known international carrier Eurolines will be liquidated. The bus company could not survive the crisis after 35 years in the transportation market, because of closed borders and tourist stagnation. The company will close and its employees will be fired. This is just one small example of the economic consequences of the coronavirus - in general, a serious world recession is predicted. Many countries have accepted this in advance - they have planned the fall for themselves: from 10% in the Eurozone to 6% in Russia. For Belarus, this is not the way out.





Belarusian GDP shows positive dynamics in June

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Thanks to timely decisions taken by the country's leadership, this year's GDP losses were much lower than in neighboring countries with much stronger economies. "In order not to lose the markets we did not close production. Somewhere, the turnover was decreasing due to the fact that supply chains were broken, but in principle we have a good performance against the background of our neighbors," he said. According to the Prime Minister, the GDP of Belarus amounted to 98.3% in the first half of the year. "In June we grew by 0.1% and think we'll grow further."

The main thing is to prevent the economy from falling.

The minimum task for the government is to prevent the economy from falling at the end of the year. A package of anti-crisis measures came in handy. In Belarus, the money wasn't scattered, but supported state enterprises and some private individuals. Half a billion rubles was spent on it! Benefits, allowances, including to those who were on the medical front line, as well as installments, rental holidays.





Industrial giants should ensure stable exports of products

We were the only ones who did not stop production. The world's economy has shrunk, the demand for raw materials has decreased, and prices have fallen, so our fishing industry can buy cheaper.

Belarus has not stopped production, unlike many competitors, and today it is an advantage for our export strategy.





Golovchenko: Belarus expects to unload its warehouse stocks due to global deferred demand

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Now that the markets are opening and we have products, we can take them off the shelf and send them to those who need them. There was a deferred demand. We are trying to close it," explained Roman Golovchenko. In a month the reserves decreased by more than Br200 million".





Belarus counts on good harvest in agriculture this year

Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus expects a good harvest this year. Agricultural exports can earn considerable revenue for the country. In this respect the President instructed to make sure the harvesting campaign is of high-quality and timely.

The President also draws attention to the information field in these difficult conditions. Some media have taken a frankly destructive stance. Lukashenko demanded a decisive response to disruptions in the media, despite the election campaign