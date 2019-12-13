Alexander Lukashenko: Make a little step towards your health and salvation

The inspiration that this great holiday brings us only strengthens the belief that everything will be fine on the planet. Life in the pandemic has adjusted the plans of believers, not everyone came to the church today. But in Belarus, the road to it was not closed. And the Head of State himself, as he promised, shared the joy of this bright day with the believers. It's more than a tradition for the President. No matter how busy the schedule is, and in general, regardless of the circumstances, every year Alexander Lukashenko visits holy places in different parts of the country. This time the Head of State attended a festive divine service at the Holy Annunciation Church in the village of Malye Lyady. It's 40 kilometers off Minsk.



The church is located in the territory of a monastery. It has become a true spiritual center and a pilgrimage destination for Orthodox Christians. Of course, there were not as many people in the church today as usual.



It's customary to give gifts on Easter. All those who attended the festive divine service received the presents. Alexander Lukashenko treated the believers with his chocolate "President". Words of gratitude, mutual wishes of health and longevity were heard more often than usual. The parishioners saidthat they pray for all Belarusians and for the country.



The President also prepared a gift for the Church, an icon of the Resurrection of the Lord, to commemorate this meeting.



