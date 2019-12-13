3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko meets with opposition leaders in Brest
The most important topics were discussed today in Brest during the working trip of the head of state. Today, Alexander Lukashenko met with representatives of the opposition in the region. After a busy day, already in the evening, the President talked to those who have an alternative viewpoint. The meeting turned out to be constructive and very versatile. А. Lukashenko promised to announce a referendum in Brest on the fate of the battery plant (video).
