PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Alexander Lukashenko meets with opposition leaders in Brest

The most important topics were discussed today in Brest during the working trip of the head of state. Today, Alexander Lukashenko met with representatives of the opposition in the region. After a busy day, already in the evening, the President talked to those who have an alternative viewpoint. The meeting turned out to be constructive and very versatile. А. Lukashenko promised to announce a referendum in Brest on the fate of the battery plant (video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All