Alexander Lukashenko: There are no alien children in Belarus

There are no alien children in Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of the Republic, taking part in a charity event within the framework of the campaign "Our Children," BelTA informs.

"I used to say many times and will repeat that there are no alien children in Belarus. They are all ours, they are our relatives. Belarus has been and will be open to all those who have lost home and peace in their countries," assured the Belarusian leader. - We have been and will continue to provide assistance to such children. Children whose childhood is being stolen by the war," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked educators, tutors, teachers and parents. "Thank you very much for our Belarusian children. You really have a gift. I think there is no other people from other continents and countries who have such a gift as Belarusian women, our real men who think about our children from morning till evening, bring them up, educate them," the head of state said.