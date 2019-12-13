3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko: There are no alien children in Belarus
There are no alien children in Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of the Republic, taking part in a charity event within the framework of the campaign "Our Children," BelTA informs.
"I used to say many times and will repeat that there are no alien children in Belarus. They are all ours, they are our relatives. Belarus has been and will be open to all those who have lost home and peace in their countries," assured the Belarusian leader. - We have been and will continue to provide assistance to such children. Children whose childhood is being stolen by the war," the Belarusian leader said.
Alexander Lukashenko thanked educators, tutors, teachers and parents. "Thank you very much for our Belarusian children. You really have a gift. I think there is no other people from other continents and countries who have such a gift as Belarusian women, our real men who think about our children from morning till evening, bring them up, educate them," the head of state said.
The President also gave special thanks to those who organize events of the charity campaign "Our Children." "It originated a long time ago. It is a great holiday. Thank you all who support this tradition, surrounding the children of Belarus with attention and care. Moreover, we are doing everything to make children fleeing from the war feel at home here. And there are many of them," said the head of state. - We see what is happening in different corners of our planet. And we are doing everything to make those children visiting Belarus feel at home."
