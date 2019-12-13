Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards to 15 women from different regions of Belarus on the eve of March 8

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has traditionally presented state awards to 15 women from different regions and departments of the country on the eve of March 8, BelTA informs.

The awarding ceremony took place during the meeting of the head of state with the activists of the Belarusian Women's Union. According to Alexander Lukashenko, at all times motherly affection and women's love have kept Belarus safe, protected it from inclement weather, cured wounded hearts, gave meaning to life and strength in the struggle for the Fatherland.