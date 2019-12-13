Alexander Lukashenko lays floral tribute to Victory Monument in Minsk

Traditionally, Victory Square, a symbol of courage and perseverance of the nation, becomes the central point of festivities on this holy day. Every year, our President together with the veterans, visits this memorable place. Today, Alexander Lukashenko and his sons took part in the flowers laying ceremony. This tradition has been alive in our country for many decades. Belarusians pass this memory from generation to generation and are grateful to the heroes for our peaceful life. And the Belarusian leader is always with the people during these moments.

The floral tributes have been also laid by representatives of government agencies, veterans' organizations, law enforcement agencies, the authorities of Minsk and the capital region and the clergy. The ceremony was continued by the diplomatic corps and representatives of the CIS Executive Committee. Among the representatives of foreign countries there were diplomats from Palestine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, and Russia. Wreaths were also brought by members of public associations and political parties, activists, and just patriots of Belarus.

The Belarusian leader began his speech with congratulations and words about the victorious feat of our grandfathers and great grandfathers. We bow before their heroism and endurance. Each of us is ready again and again to return in our thoughts to those heroic, but also tragic times that our Motherland endured with dignity.