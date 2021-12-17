Alexander Lukashenko presents decorations to families of pilots Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko, and KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk

Alexander Lukashenko presented decorations to families of pilots Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko, and KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk, who died on duty.



We admire such people and call them heroes. In gratitude for their heroic deeds, the President bestowed awards to the families of lost pilots Andrey Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko, as well as KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk. Each of them became an example of true service to their cause, people and country. Back in May, a Yak-130 crashed near Baranovichi. The pilots drove the plane away from residential buildings at the last moment to avoid casualties on the ground. They were posthumously awarded the honorary titles of the Hero of Belarus. And in September during a special operation in an officer of special unit "Alfa" was killed in the fire fight. The tragedy shook the whole country: the officer's services to the homeland were also marked at the highest level. Belarus has lost its best sons, President remarked today. But if there are such people, it means the country has future!



