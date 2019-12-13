3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Belarusian peacekeepers who returned from Kazakhstan
The President is visiting Machulishchi Military Airfield. Alexander Lukashenko has met with the peacekeeping contingent, which returned from Kazakhstan.
Our peacekeepers, as part of the CSTO forces, took part in the operation for settling the crisis situation in this Central Asian republic. Ten airplanes with Belarusian servicemen on board landed yesterday. The operation in Kazakhstan was the first time, when the CSTO peacekeeping forces were actually involved in ensuring the security, stability and integrity of one of the member states.
Alexander Lukashenko: Belarusian peacekeepers have made a considerable contribution to the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan
The head of the state welcomed the servicemen on their native land, having noted the successful completion of peacekeeping mission. "The events in our brotherly republic is yet another attempt of external interference in the internal affairs of independent states," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The threats facing Kazakhstan are common to most post-Soviet countries. The Belarusian leader is convinced that the success of the mission can be regarded as the emergence of an effective mechanism to combat the so-called color revolutions."
Viktor Khrenin awarded Belarusian peacekeepers
On instructions from the President, the defense minister awarded the servicemen who took part in the peacekeeping mission. While addressing the contingent personnel, Viktor Khrenin said: “The Belarusian servicemen fulfilled their tasks splendidly. We know the price of peace. And our forces have come to Kazakhstan to help the brotherly people restore the constitutional order and contribute to the normalization of life in the country. Belarusian peacekeepers will continue to be exemplary in performing their military duty.“
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All