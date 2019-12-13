Alexander Lukashenko meets with Belarusian peacekeepers who returned from Kazakhstan

The President is visiting Machulishchi Military Airfield. Alexander Lukashenko has met with the peacekeeping contingent, which returned from Kazakhstan.



Our peacekeepers, as part of the CSTO forces, took part in the operation for settling the crisis situation in this Central Asian republic. Ten airplanes with Belarusian servicemen on board landed yesterday. The operation in Kazakhstan was the first time, when the CSTO peacekeeping forces were actually involved in ensuring the security, stability and integrity of one of the member states.





Alexander Lukashenko: Belarusian peacekeepers have made a considerable contribution to the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan

The head of the state welcomed the servicemen on their native land, having noted the successful completion of peacekeeping mission. "The events in our brotherly republic is yet another attempt of external interference in the internal affairs of independent states," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The threats facing Kazakhstan are common to most post-Soviet countries. The Belarusian leader is convinced that the success of the mission can be regarded as the emergence of an effective mechanism to combat the so-called color revolutions."





Viktor Khrenin awarded Belarusian peacekeepers