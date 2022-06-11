Alexander Lukashenko: bribery, tax evasion and other crimes will be nipped in the bud

Bribery, non-payment of taxes and other crimes will be nipped in the bud. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made such a statement at the workshop-meeting "Actualization of Methods and Forms of Work with the Population at the Local Level."



It will not be possible to work as before, on the beaten track. Living standards have risen and so have people's demands. The authorities must adjust. But we must avoid extremes here. The mutual responsibility is necessary.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"I carefully analyze the processes taking place in our society. There are certain difficulties in connection with the sanctions: some logistics are disrupted. Many of our Belarusians want to take advantage of it. Maybe this is good. They can support the state, occupy the niche that has been vacated, fit into the new logistics: some people need spare parts, some people need medications, some people are offered something else to supply. But at the same time I want everyone to understand that you will not be able to get rich, to get your hands dirty, and to fill your pockets using the situation."



The President warned that law enforcement agencies will continue to take tough measures against such people. "Bribery, non-payment of taxes and other crimes will be nipped in the bud. If we only get out of this way, we'll go exactly along the way of our brotherly Ukraine, ”said the head of state.



Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus:



"The main burden, the responsibility for solving these or those issues falls on the local authorities, because about 60-70% of all those appeals that come in, can be solved at the local level. The adoption of this code will allow to solve a number of small issues at everyday level. There are a lot of issues like that. Some of the issues are already in this stream of acceptance will go down, and the local authorities will be empowered to address these issues."



