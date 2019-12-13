EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Rakhmanov: resources containing destructive information to be promptly blocked

Prompt blocking of destructive resources

The telegram channels and other resources containing destructive information will be promptly blocked. The Deputy Secretary of State of the Security Council told about it in an exclusive interview to the Agency of TV News. First of all, this is related to materials of extremist nature. As Alexander Rakhmanov noted, blocking and prohibiting access to such resources will be implemented as soon as possible.

Another important topic raised by Deputy Secretary of State of the Security Council is the early termination of employment contracts on the initiative of employers. According to Alexander Rakhmanov, after the changes in the law, every manager who finds his subordinates guilty of inciting strikes can resort to it.

