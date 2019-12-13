Alexander Rumak: Belarus is an example of interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony

Belarus is an example of interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony. And this is not a frivolous word. During 30 years of sovereignty of our country, the representatives of 25 religions confession and 156 ethnic minorities are living here in peace. Today, according to statistics, the most influential religions in our country include Orthodoxy, Catholicism and Protestantism, announced Alexander Rumak, Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs.



Alexander Rumak also pointed out that not a single church was closed in Belarus during the pandemic. The leaders of religious associations are grateful to the head of the state for that.



