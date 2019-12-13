PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Subbotin reports about reduction of production costs

The prime cost of goods has already decreased by 6-7%, announced Chairman of Vitebsk Region Executive Committee Alexander Subbotin. Initially it was calculated that it could be reduced by 12-13% and even 15%. It is possible to reduce the cost of the goods through packaging, organization of labor, energy saving resources and launch of new, more ergonomic equipment. So there are a lot of points for growth and savings.

