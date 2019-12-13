Alexander Subbotin: Belarus will do its utmost to make life in villages comfortable

Belarus managed to prevent the extinction of the village: there is a growing interest among the townspeople to buy and move into their own house in the countryside, or at least in the suburbs, believes Alexander Subbotin, Chairman of Vitebsk Region Executive Committee.

Today every region, not only Vitebsk pays special attention to agriculture. The program "The village of the future" is being worked out clearly and intensively. The country is doing everything so that there would be no uncomfortable villages left to live in.