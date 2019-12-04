Youngest governor starts working in Belarus

Alexander Turchin was appointed the Chairman of Minsk Region Executive Committee.



The Head of the Presidential Administration introduced him as the leader with rich managerial experience. The Governor is well aware of all problems of the Minsk Region. Alexander Turchin worked for 5 years in the executive committee of the region.



President Alexander Lukashenko also attended the meeting with the region’s executives. The Head of the State outlined the most pressing issues to be resolved shortly in personnel field in particular. There are 47 vacancies of high positions in the region. The region’s economy directly depends on the composition of the managerial vertical, the President noted. The emphasis should be laid on salaries, jobs, business development, and uniform development of the region.



The new Governor will be responsible for the largest region in the administration. 1.5m people live in the region. The GDP of the Minsk Region is growing at the highest rate in the country, and in fact, this is the only area, where the President’s demands for faster economic growth are being met. The President would like to see the previous governor Anatoly Isachenko in the Upper House of Parliament.



