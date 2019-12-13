Alexander Volfovich assesses state of national security

The situation in Belarus is stable and controlled, but one should not relax. This was stated to journalists by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich after meeting of Security Council, writes BelTA.

"We have a stable situation, controlled. But, nevertheless, we can't relax. We need to keep our hand on the pulse. We must know, as the head of state said, what's going on inside and outside the country in order to pre-empt our opponents by at least one step," said Alexander Volfovich.

As previously reported, on June 18, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko convened a meeting of the Security Council. The members of the Security Council were presented a draft regulatory legal act related to the issues of assessing the state of national security, adopted recently at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

Alexander Volfovich gave details and summarized the discussion. According to him, the meeting was planned and there was no emergency in it.