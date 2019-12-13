3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Volfovich assesses state of national security
The situation in Belarus is stable and controlled, but one should not relax. This was stated to journalists by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich after meeting of Security Council, writes BelTA.
"We have a stable situation, controlled. But, nevertheless, we can't relax. We need to keep our hand on the pulse. We must know, as the head of state said, what's going on inside and outside the country in order to pre-empt our opponents by at least one step," said Alexander Volfovich.
As previously reported, on June 18, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko convened a meeting of the Security Council. The members of the Security Council were presented a draft regulatory legal act related to the issues of assessing the state of national security, adopted recently at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
Alexander Volfovich gave details and summarized the discussion. According to him, the meeting was planned and there was no emergency in it.
The draft document defines the main indicators and criteria for assessing the state of national security in nine areas. "Naturally, the geopolitical situation is developing, does not stand still, the world is changing, so it was necessary to adjust many provisions of the current decree," explained the Secretary of State of the Security Council.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All