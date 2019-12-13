Alexander Volfovich comments on situation at Belarusian borders

While commenting on the tense situation near our borders, Secretary of State of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich said that the West and especially our neighbors have long unleashed a hybrid war against the countries pursuing an independent policy.

In addition, added the Secretary of State of the Security Council, the neighboring countries have decided to fence off Belarus "with an iron curtain". Construction of a five-meter steel fence on the borders with Belarus also causes risks and challenges." While talking about democracy and freedom of speech, they fence themselves off. But at the same time, they are dragging and dumping migrant corpses on our territory. This is called European-style democracy. Many films have been made about it and it is reported in our media. This is democracy the European way," said Alexander Volfovich.

Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus:

"The sanctions policy creates tension at our checkpoints with miles-long queues of vehicles that can't deliver goods both to Europe and to Belarus and Russia. This is also called the European democracy. "

State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich emphasized that all these challenges and risks affect the national security of Belarus. And the statement of the collective West, headed by the United States, that all issues should be resolved in a civilized, democratic and peaceful way, is ridiculous. "After all, the Minsk Agreements, which were aimed at resolving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, to end the UAS, which were concluded in Belarus, were a screen, a deception. Today, the leaders of some Western European countries, former, current, say that it was a screen, just a tactical disguise to prolong the conflict, to prepare for major military action. They talk about it openly, i.e. they lied to the entire international community, they lied to us. How can we believe the leaders of the West after that," said Alexander Volfovich.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: