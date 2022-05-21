Alexandra Shmat: Belarus has never initiated any wars, conflicts or provocations

While Europe is welcoming Ukrainian refugees, ignoring the rights of people from other countries who need help, some countries in New York are trying to use the tribune of the UN forum on migration in their own interests. Lithuania, which has repeatedly been accused of violence against refugees and, in fact, of creating concentration camps where asylum seekers are held in unbearable conditions, has decided to turn the tables and accuse Belarus. But facts are stubborn things.



"Doctors without borders" still demand from Vilnius to immediately release two and a half thousand refugees.



As stated by the third secretary of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN, our country flatly rejects any accusations of the instrumentalization of migration. Recent events in 2021 prove that gas, weapons, brutality and violence against defenseless people were used by Poland and Lithuania. And there is ample evidence of this.



Alexandra Shmat, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN:



We note with regret once again that instead of joint actions and efforts that could have led to dialogue, our colleagues decided to resort to the usual rhetoric and politicization of certain issues, using accusations and intimidation in the process. Belarus is not the aggressor, as they have tried to present it here. We have never been the initiator of any wars, conflicts or provocations. We emphasize that the reluctance of individual countries to work together to strengthen a common security, ignoring and disrespecting the legitimate interests of partners year after year has undermined the possibility of constructive dialogue and resulted in a hot conflict in Ukraine.



Alexandra Schmat noted that migration problems cannot be dealt with alone and stressed the importance of strengthening both multilateral and regional and bilateral cooperation.



