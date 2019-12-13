PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Alexandria Gathers Friends", most soulful summer festival starts on July 10

Alexandria is gathering its friends in these July days. The most soulful festival of the summer starts tomorrow. Almost everything is ready for the festival in the agro-town. The organizers promise to surprise with a choice of souvenirs. Concert grounds will bring together a number of pop stars, unique bands and craftsmen from all over Belarus, as well as friends from Russia and Ukraine.

