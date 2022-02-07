Food embargo allows increasing supply of domestic products at local market

The food embargo has allowed increasing the supply of domestic products at a local market. It is also an incentive to develop production. This was stated by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. Alexei Bogdanov noted that now there are no complaints from stores on shortages or interruptions in the supply of certain goods: Some imports have been replaced by Belarusian producers. Other goods, such as citrus fruits, bananas or persimmons are imported from new suppliers.