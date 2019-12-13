Alexei Mukhin: Belarus, Russia and China are too tough for the collective West

It is vitally necessary for the collective West to outline its adversary. At first it was North Korea, Yugoslavia, and Iraq. Now it’s Belarus, Russia and China. But if Yugoslavia and Iraq were defeated, Belarus, Russia, and China are too tough for the collective West. The geopolitical vector is fundamentally changing today.



This opinion was expressed by General Director of the Political Information Center Alexei Mukhin.



Alexei Mukhin, General Director of the Center of Political Information (Russia):



The geopolitical vector has already changed. The countries of the West are stumbling over their inability to control everything and even to control the situation in their own countries. The events in Great Britain, the USA and especially in Europe have shown that there are no tools that were available before, that can stop the tide of violence or solve some economic, financial and social problems. To do this you have to create some kind of enemy, be it Russia or China. It is this inability to solve their own problems that will play a cruel joke on the countries of the collective West in the end.



"Western countries are living in a kind of virtual world in which they are winners, in which they dominate. Russia's job now is to bring them down to earth and show them that the series of mistakes that they made, in fact, led to the global crisis that has now broken out in the world. And we all together will have to solve it in the format of real politics," summed up Mukhin.



