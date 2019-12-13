EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexey Yakubin speaks on increased interference in internal affairs of Belarus from Baltic countries and Poland

The increased interference in the internal affairs of Belarus from the Baltic countries and Poland is caused by the accumulated internal problems of the neighboring states, according to the Ukrainian political scientist - Alexey Yakubin.

