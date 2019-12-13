Aleinik about cohesion within CSTO, integration formats of the Eurasian Economic Union and technological sovereignty

We really should unite our efforts, show solidarity and seek solutions to all the complex issues that are on the agenda of the CSTO and other integration structures through joint efforts. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik in an interview to the project "Question Number One.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said that today it's going to be difficult to meet the challenges and threats facing the CSTO on the western and southern borders, and, in fact, along the whole perimeter, without cohesion and solidarity, without joint united efforts to solve the problems faced by the organization.

Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“The intensity of the CSTO line events, the substantive nature of these events clearly demonstrate the readiness of all CSTO member countries to promote a unifying agenda and seek joint answers to the difficult issues that the current difficult times put before us.”

Speaking about other integration formats, the Minister noted that over the past year we have managed to seriously convert the potential of economic integration cooperation within the framework of the EAEU and contribute to strengthening the economic potential of the Republic of Belarus. "Today the share of Belarus' trade with the EAEU countries is 65% of the total trade turnover that we have with all countries of the world. This speaks for itself. Our integration union demonstrates a very good resistance to external and economic risks. We're showing steady growth in gross domestic product, steady growth in trade turnover, which is increasing annually, and of course, we're focused on the further development of this economic integration.

According to him, Belarus can use its technological and manufacturing competence and create a model for the development of electric buses throughout the EAEC.

The Minister also said that there is an increase in terms of settlements in national currencies. "Today, 2/3 of the trade turnover that exists between the countries and the EAEU, the settlements are made in national currencies.