Aleinik: UN should not wait, but act

One can achieve results only by working together. This is the leitmotif of the head of the Belarusian delegation at the UN General Assembly. From the high rostrum, Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik pointed out that the increasing politicization of the world's largest organization discredits it in the eyes of ordinary people. Attempts of some countries to turn the UN into an instrument of their foreign policy are destroying the world order. And the unilateral coercive measures introduced by the West directly or indirectly against almost all states of the rest of the world should be immediately canceled.

Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“Where we all need common sense especially is in finding ways to resolve the global food crisis. This contradiction is the result of unilateral illegal sanctions imposed by Western states in violation of the UN Charter against countries they do not like or in order to gain an advantage in the competitive economic struggle. Sanctions, in turn, limit the ability to export fertilizers and food to developing countries that need them most. Consequently, the global food crisis is man-made, not systemic. As such, it is easy to solve - all that is needed is to remove illegal barriers. The countries that put up the barriers must remove them.”